Jagadish Shettar sure of big victory in Belgaum, pollsters predict photo-finish

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who contested from Belgaum on a BJP ticket, is confident that he will win with a big margin.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE on Thursday, he said his victory margin would be huge. His comment came in response to opinion of pollsters and local feedback that Belgaum witnessed one of the toughest poll battles and is poised for a photo-finish. There are many who are staying with the 50:50 chance for the candidates.

What if he loses Belgaum, does he have a plan B? “There is no plan B for me. I am a loyal foot soldier of the party and will do as the party tells me,’’ he said. Though his supporters have said there is no legislative council election coming up where he can be accommodated in case of a loss, he said, “There is no thinking on those lines. I will focus on what the party tells me to do.’’

Asked about his exit from the BJP and brief stint with the Congress, which he left just before elections, he said he would not like to comment. His supporters, meanwhile, indicate that if he had been given a seventh term from his seat, Hubli-Dharwad Central, his rebellion and exit would not have happened in the first place.