Quit MLC poll race in 24 hrs, or face action: BJP to Raghupathi Bhat

UDUPI: BJP state general secretary and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar has urged former Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat to withdraw from the MLC poll race within 24 hours, failing which, disciplinary action will be taken against him.

Bhat is contesting as an independent from the South West Graduates’ constituency in the June 3 polls.

Kumar told reporters in Udupi on Thursday that the BJP is working for the victory of both the NDA candidates— Dr Dhananjay Sarji and SL Bhojegowda. Kumar, a former minister said, adding that one should not work in such a way that would cause embarrassment to the party.

Dr Sarji said efforts were made by him to communicate with Raghupathi Bhat on this matter. “Together with MLC Arun, we visited his house. But unfortunately, we were stopped at the gates and informed that Bhat was unavailable. I tried calling him over the phone twice, but he did not answer,” he elaborated.