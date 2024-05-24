Supply only clean and potable drinking water: Karnataka CM to officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed deputy commissioners and other officials to ensure that drinking water is tested and deemed potable before it is supplied, in rural and urban areas. He warned officials that if they fail to do it, action would be taken against them.

Ahead of the monsoon, the CM convened a meeting of all DCs and chief executive officers of Zilla Panchayats through video conference, which was attended by his cabinet ministers. He said DCs and tahsildars have Rs 826 crore in their accounts at present. “There will be no issue of drinking water. If needed, they will drill new borewells. Fodder and drinking water should not be a problem,” he said.

Stressing on clean drinking water, Siddaramaiah said, “Cases of cholera have been reported in many places, including Mysuru. There has been a death in K Salundi in Mysuru, after consuming contaminated water. More than 40 people fell ill and were treated. I have directed officials to test water before supply.”

He told reporters after the meeting that the state received good pre-monsoon rain. “From March till now, the State should have recorded 87mm of rain, but has received 123mm, and there has been good rain in eight districts. According to IMD, more rain than normal is expected this year. In case of floods, DCs have to take up measures even before the monsoon hits, like desilting drains and lakes, and advising people living near rivers to shift inland,” he said.