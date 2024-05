BENGALURU: Eighty-six people, including Telugu actor Hema, have tested positive for doing drugs at a rave party in a farmhouse near Electronics City on Sunday night. Police said of the 73 blood samples of men, 59 tested positive, and of the 30 samples of women, 27 tested positive for drugs.

Sources said actors Hema and Aashi Roy, and supporting actor Chiranjivi were at the rave party and their blood samples tested positive. The police will soon summon all those who have tested positive for questioning.

Hema had posted a video on social media claiming that she did not attend the rave party and that she was in Hyderabad. A source said Hema made the video at the farmhouse in Bengaluru and posted it on social media. Aashi Roy too posted a similar video.

DCP (Crime) Srinivas Gowda said all 86 partygoers will be questioned over the drugs they received at the farmhouse. Investigations are on to find out who had funded the party and supplied drugs. The police are also questioning those arrested in this case. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is investigating the case which was earlier transferred to Hebbagodi police.