SIDDAPUR (UTTARA KANNADA): Uttara Kannada district has recorded 108 cases of monkey fever or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) so far this year.

According to the health department, the number of cases started increasing after 2019. The district recorded 50 cases that year. “We have the highest number of cases this year after 2019. We have initiated measures to contain the disease from spreading in the district,” Dr Neeraj, district health officer, said.

Siddapur alone has recorded 100 cases. The remaining eight cases have been detected in Joida, Sirsi and Ankola. Nine people, including two children aged five and nine, have died so far this year. Interestingly, all deaths have been reported from Siddapur taluk. “The children succumbed to the disease because of poor immunity. The others, mostly senior citizens, who succumbed to the disease, lost their immunity due to comorbidities,” Dr Neeraj said.

Dr Neeraj said the department has intensified testing across the district. Volunteers are looking for dead monkeys in the forests and remote villages. Besides, awareness programmes have been launched in the district.

“Since January 20, we have tested 2,242 blood samples. Of them, 108 tested positive for monkey fever. Blood samples are being sent to the KFD laboratory in Shivamogga. One person died in May and another in April. Seven died in March. The virus will be active till the onset of monsoon,” Dr Neeraj said.