Chaos erupts in Davanagere after custodial death; CM Siddaramaiah orders suspension of 2 cops

DAVANAGERE: An incident of a person dying in police custody has been reported from Channagiri town of Davanagere district on Friday night. The family of the deceased has alleged it as a lock-up death.

The victim has been identified as Adil (33) from Tippunagar of Channagiri town. The relatives of Adil who assembled in front of the police station alleged it as lock-up death by the police after which a group of people barged inside the police station and destroyed several things.

As many as 11 police personnel who were in the station also suffered injuries and are being treated at Channagiri taluk hospital. Along with this, 7 vehicles also got damaged.

The police picked-up Adil on charges of his involvement in gambling (OC). When he was in police custody, Adil got fits and developed low blood pressure. He was shifted to hospital, where he died without responding to treatment.

As soon as the news started spreading, the relatives of the deceased

assembled in front of the police station and created a ruckus. Chaos

prevailed in front of the station for a few hours and police used tear

gas to disperse the crowd.

As the trouble started brewing, police from neighbouring districts

Chitradurga and Shivamogga were pressed in for the service to bring

the mob under control.

Superintendent of police Uma Prashanth said, "Adil who was taken into

custody for an investigation in a gambling case and he was in the station

for a few minutes. He died of health issues. We also got to know

that Adil's relatives allege of lock-up death. A comprehensive

investigation will be taken-up."

"Adil's father Khaleem Ulla has also lodged a complaint and the

autopsy of the body will be conducted in the presence of the Magistrate,"

she added.

The SP also said that Seven vehicles got damaged and 11 police suffered

injuries. A total of four complaints have been registered and now the

situation is under control.

DySP, Police inspector suspended

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who confirmed that the death occurred due

to "fits" has ordered the suspension of the DySP Prashanth Manavalli and Police Inspector Niranjan. He also assured of initiating strict action against

the errant without any mercy.