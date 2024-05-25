Congress president predicts majority for I.N.D.I.A, massive loss for BJP

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed confidence in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc getting a majority to form the government at the Centre. Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi on Friday, Kharge wondered how the NDA will win over 400 seats when it is losing everywhere.

Kharge said he fails to understand the arithmetic calculations of the BJP leaders, who, on the one hand, say the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc will get fewer seats than in the 2019 polls, and on the other hand, accept that the Grand Old Party will win more seats in Karnataka and Telangana.

On the number of seats the Congress and its allies would win in the elections, Kharge said that it was difficult to predict the exact number. “But it is clear that the Congress will win more seats in Karnataka and Telangana. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and Congress will win. In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Sharad Pawar, and Congress together will win half of the seats. In Rajasthan, we would win seven seats. In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, too, we are gaining. We are optimistic that the I.N.D.I.A bloc will form the government,” Kharge, a former Union minister, said.

“The ongoing election is Modi versus people, not Modi versus the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. People are fed up with the NDA government owing to soaring prices of essential commodities, rising unemployment, and rampant corruption,” he said.

The Congress chief said that after the results are declared on June 4, all I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders will hold a meeting and chalk out the alliance’s future course of action.