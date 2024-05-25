Demand for export quality Karnataka mangoes on the rise

BENGALURU: Despite the rise in the price of mangoes, the demand for mangoes from Karnataka is on the rise, not just for domestic consumption, but also overseas. While most sought after varieties are Alphanso, Badami, Mallika and Banganapali, the new entrant to the list seeking a high demand is the GI tagged Kari Ishad, from Ankola.

According to statistics shared by the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in the financial year 2023-24 the state exported 596.23 metric tonnes of mangoes worth Rs 16.89 crore (2.05 million USD) between April and December. In 2022-23, the export was 244.98 MT, worth Rs 6.11 crore (0.79 million USD) and in 2021- 23, the export was 222.9 MT worth Rs 5.38 crore (0.73 million USD).

As per data, Karnataka is the second largest mango exporting state in India, after Maharashtra. “The difference in export figures of the states is also high. Maharashtra has an advantage of exporting fruits, vegetables and other items by air and sea. They also have sufficient processing and packaging units. In Karnataka, we have managed to hold on to the second position because of the quality, loyalty, and air cargo,” said an official from the mango board.

KSMDMCL Managing Director CG Nagaraju told TNIE, that the demand for export is only rising, and the maximum demand is from USA, Europe and Middle Eastern countries. There is a 124% increase in export to the USA. There is also a demand for ripened Totapuri, from the Middle East. The state is also sending 2,000 litres mango pulp in tetrapacks, in containers.