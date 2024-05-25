Deve Gowda’s warning to Prajwal Revanna an attempt to salvage JDS’ image

BENGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s strict warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to the country and face the law for his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, is being seen as an effort to salvage his personal image, that of his family and party, which have taken a severe beating.

“It is of utmost importance to me to earn back the trust of the people. They have stood by me for over 60 years of my political life and I am deeply indebted to them. As long as I am alive, I will never let them down,” Gowda had stated. He said he could not convince the people as he was unaware of Prajwal’s escape.

After the scandal broke out, Gowda had remained silent for three weeks, prompting his detractors to make a scathing attack against him. Realising his image was at stake, Gowda finally broke his silence and warned the MP to return. “The law will take care of accusations against him, but not listening to the family (to return) will ensure his total isolation,” Gowda said.

According to political scientist Dr Sandeep Shastri, Gowda should have taken this stand earlier, as the scandal has dented the image of his family and party. “He should have done it earlier as the case was serious, which was evident from the fact that Prajwal had fled the country,” he remarked.