Don’t defame Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister to BJP

BENGALURU: Condemning the BJP’s move of portraying Bengaluru as ‘Udta Bengaluru’ on X handle, on Thursday, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Home Department has taken appropriate action against drug mafia in the city and state.

He said, “CM Siddaramaiah and I have started working towards making the state narcotic-free. Police have seized tonnes of ganja and other narcotic substances, deported foreign nationals involved in these cases, and taken strict measures to catch as many offender as possible.”

“One cannot simply refer to this city as ‘Udta Bengaluru’ and defame it,” he added. He said instead of defaming the city, BJP should come up with suggestions to rid the state of drugs.

Further, he said the law and order in the state has been under control for the last one year. “There were murders even during BJP’s regime, but after Congress came to power, in more than 95 per cent of the cases the culprits were caught within 24 hours. Yet, the opposition says law and order is out of control,” he added.

Speaking of former prime minister HD Devegowda’s letter, Parameshwara said that this is an internal issue of their family. But atleast Prajwal should respect his letter and return. When asked about JDS’ tweets on Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, where Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar knows about Prajwal’s whereabouts, Parameshwara said they cannot be responding to such tweets.