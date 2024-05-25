Eight of top 10 from Karnataka, 10,000 students score above 90%

BENGALURU: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination 2024 results were declared on Friday. Eight out of the 10 toppers are from Karnataka, and the first four ranks were secured by students of Bengaluru. According to COMED-K, of the first 100 rankers, 58 are from the state.

Balasathya Saravanan from Narayana PU College, JP Nagar secured the first rank with a 100 percent score. He also attempted JEE Mains and scored 99.95 per cent. He is currently preparing for JEE Advanced. Despite his parents coming from a medical background, Balasathya is keen on enrolling for engineering in one of the top institutions of the country, including IITs. Saravanan usually spends his time either solving questions, or playing basketball and chess.

Devansh Tripathi from Sriram Global also scored 100%, securing the second rank.

A total of 1,03,799 students appeared for the test, out of which 35,124 students were from Karnataka and 68,675 wrote their exams under the Non-Karnataka category. The scores of this test are considered for admissions at over 50 private and deemed institutions and also Uni-GAUGE member - universities offering BE/BTech programmes.