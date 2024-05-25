It was Deve Gowda who sent Prajwal Revanna abroad: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday accused former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda of sending abroad his grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna, booked for his alleged involvement in the sex scandal. “What is the point of writing letters now, after sending him abroad,” asked Siddaramaiah, referring to a letter written by Gowda threatening to cut off all links with Prajwal.

Even as the letter has gone viral, Siddaramaiah took to X, stating, “It was his grandfather HD Deve Gowda who sent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna abroad.” He charged that Prajwal would not have kept his family in the dark about his travel abroad. “(JDS state president) HD Kumaraswamy’s nephew is an accused in a rape case and has to be tried. It is not important who made or circulated the pen drive (containing obscene videos allegedly of Prajwal),” he said.

On Kumaraswamy’s demand that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar be interrogated in the Prajwal case for leaking the video tapes, Siddaramaiah said it just a tactic to dilute the case. “They must respect the law of the land. He has said his nephew is not a criminal, but an accused. I also have said he is an accused subject to be proved in court,” Siddaramaiah said.

On Kumaraswamy stating that he was not in touch with Prajwal since the beginning and not even after the latter became an MP, Siddaramaiah recalled the former chief minister campaigning for his nephew in Hassan and claiming that Prajwal is like his son. “How can he now maintain that he was not in touch with Prajwal,” he wondered.