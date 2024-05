MYSURU: Mysuru-based filmmaker Chidananda S Naik has bagged the prestigious La Cinef Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for his short film, “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know”.

Naik, a doctor-turned-filmmaker and an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), received the award in the best short film category.

It is a 16-minute short film based on a well-known folktale from Karnataka. The plot revolves around an elderly woman who steals a rooster in her village. The film was produced as part of the one-year course at FTII. Interestingly, it is for the first time that a student’s film made during the course at FTII has won the prestigious award.

After studying at Demonstration School in Mysuru, Naik obtained his MBBS degree from the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI). However, his passion for storytelling led him to FTII and filmmaking.