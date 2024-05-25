Two arrested in Udupi after video of road rage goes viral

UDUPI: Two groups were seen involved in a road rage that took place in Udupi which seemed straight out of a movie. Footage showed a car reversing and colliding with another, its two doors slightly opened, before proceeding forward amidst youths wielding a sword.
Later, a white car struck a man carrying a sword, and he collapsed on the road. Both cars then continued moving and two youths were seen assaulting the fallen man. Udupi town police have arrested two accused Ashiq and Rakib, both of the Garuda gang in this regard. While the others are absconding.
A video of the incident reported in the Udupi Town Police Station limits has gone viral. Udupi SP D.R. Arun K said that the viral video depicted two factions from the same gang engaged in a clash. Accordingly, a case was filed at town police station on May 20.
Ashiq and Rakib were associated with the Garuda Gang. About five others who are seen involved in the incident are still absconding. Police have seized two cars, two bikes, a sword, and a dagger. SP Arun said that additional sections of IPC would be added based on the video.
The SP also said that while the exact reason for the clash is yet to be ascertained, preliminary reports suggest that the gang is not very active now. There is infighting within the gang and jealousy is the reason for the gang’s failure.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old from Barkur in Brahmavar filed a complaint, alleging that between May 13 and May 17, Dhanush gave him a car for sale. Mahammed Fazil, an acquaintance, took the vehicle for a test drive and purportedly handed it over to Isak and others, who allegedly damaged the car, resulting in a loss of Rs 2 lakh. They are accused of allegedly placing sword with the intention of committing robbery.