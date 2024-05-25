Two arrested in Udupi after video of road rage goes viral

UDUPI: Two groups were seen involved in a road rage that took place in Udupi which seemed straight out of a movie. Footage showed a car reversing and colliding with another, its two doors slightly opened, before proceeding forward amidst youths wielding a sword.

Later, a white car struck a man carrying a sword, and he collapsed on the road. Both cars then continued moving and two youths were seen assaulting the fallen man. Udupi town police have arrested two accused Ashiq and Rakib, both of the Garuda gang in this regard. While the others are absconding.

A video of the incident reported in the Udupi Town Police Station limits has gone viral. Udupi SP D.R. Arun K said that the viral video depicted two factions from the same gang engaged in a clash. Accordingly, a case was filed at town police station on May 20.