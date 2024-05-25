Women queue up at General Post Office to open account for future schemes in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Believing multiple rumours that they can get cash running into thousands, from the new Central government if they just opened a postal savings account, hundreds of women have been queuing up outside the General Post Office in the last one week. Female cops and post office security staff have been deployed, to tackle the crowd which comes in, right from 6 am.

With hardly any seating space available, women were standing in queues for long hours to open an account with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which facilitates online transactions (similar to a bank account).

Interaction with the women revealed that they were here after hearing rumours through word of mouth, or on social media about one of the government freebies - a Central government subsidy on the lines of the State’s Gruhalakshmi scheme - Rs 6,000 will be provided if the BJP is voted to power, and Rs 8,500 will be provided if Congress wins the elections. Thanks to the ‘Shakti scheme’, women opted to avail the free travel and come from remote parts, to the main post office instead of their local post offices, said Postman Annappa Swamy, who was working non-stop, with 8 other staffers to tackle the rush.