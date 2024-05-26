Custodial death: 11 cops hurt as mob attacks station in Davanagere

DAVANAGERE : Eleven policemen were injured when an irate mob attacked a police station at Channagiri town in Davanagere district on Friday night after a man from a minority community allegedly died in custody. Six police vehicles were damaged in the attack.
The mob went berserk after hearing the news that the man from their community allegedly died in police custody. Only a few police personnel were at the station and they could not control the mob. DySP Prashanth Manavalli’s efforts to pacify the mob went in vain.
CM: Not a lock-up death
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that DySP Prashanth Manavalli and inspector Niranjan have been suspended in connection with the youth’s death in Channagiri.
Clarifying that it is not a case of lock-up death and the youth suffered an epileptic attack and died in hospital, he said the police officers have been suspended for bringing him to the station without registering an FIR.
Trouble started late in the night after Adil, 33, who was picked up by police from Tipu Nagar in Channagiri for allegedly organising “matka” (illegal betting), died.
‘Adil’s parents, kin say he died in police custody’
According to police, Adil died due to health issues. But his parents alleged that he died while in police custody. The body was shifted to the Chigateri district hospital where an autopsy was conducted in the presence of a local court judge. Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth on Saturday said, “Adil was brought to the police station on Friday. However, he collapsed in the station and was rushed to a local hospital. The police then learnt that he had died. Adil was not in the station for more than seven minutes. However, Adil’s parents and relatives allege that he died in police custody.”
“There are CCTV cameras in the station. A complaint filed by Adil’s father will be investigated. The postmortem was done under the supervision of a judge, considering the seriousness of the case,” she said.
Four cases have been registered in connection with Adil’s death. The situation is under control in Channagiri, Uma said.
Police sources said after Adil collapsed in the station, he was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died. It was found that he had low blood pressure and suffered seizures. Enraged by this, Adil’s family and community members attacked the station.
The sources said those who had attacked the station have been identified and they will be arrested soon.
Police personnel from neighbouring Shivamogga and Chitradurga districts have been deployed in Channagiri.
‘My husband was beaten to death’
Meanwhile, Adil’s wife Heena Bhanu, alleged that her husband was beaten to death in the police station and he did not have any health issues. Addressing reporters, she alleged that the police took her husband to the station for not paying them money. Adil used to organise “matka” gambling and give “commission” to the police, she said. Adil’s father Khalimulla said, “My son did not die because of low BP. Police beat him to death. We want justice. The government should conduct an impartial investigation.” His uncle Mehaboob Ali said Adil was a carpenter. “We were informed about Adil’s arrest around 7.30 pm. We went to the station around 9 pm and policemen there told us that Adil died in hospital.
The DySP informed us that Adil suffered seizures at the station and was rushed to the hospital. But Adil had no health issues. Only a thorough probe will bring out the truth,” he said. Local MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga visited Adil’s house and consoled his family members.