Custodial death: 11 cops hurt as mob attacks station in Davanagere

DAVANAGERE : Eleven policemen were injured when an irate mob attacked a police station at Channagiri town in Davanagere district on Friday night after a man from a minority community allegedly died in custody. Six police vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The mob went berserk after hearing the news that the man from their community allegedly died in police custody. Only a few police personnel were at the station and they could not control the mob. DySP Prashanth Manavalli’s efforts to pacify the mob went in vain.

CM: Not a lock-up death

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that DySP Prashanth Manavalli and inspector Niranjan have been suspended in connection with the youth’s death in Channagiri.

Clarifying that it is not a case of lock-up death and the youth suffered an epileptic attack and died in hospital, he said the police officers have been suspended for bringing him to the station without registering an FIR.

Trouble started late in the night after Adil, 33, who was picked up by police from Tipu Nagar in Channagiri for allegedly organising “matka” (illegal betting), died.

‘Adil’s parents, kin say he died in police custody’

According to police, Adil died due to health issues. But his parents alleged that he died while in police custody. The body was shifted to the Chigateri district hospital where an autopsy was conducted in the presence of a local court judge. Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth on Saturday said, “Adil was brought to the police station on Friday. However, he collapsed in the station and was rushed to a local hospital. The police then learnt that he had died. Adil was not in the station for more than seven minutes. However, Adil’s parents and relatives allege that he died in police custody.”