Karnataka HC issues guidelines on depositing firearms

BENGALURU : The High Court of Karnataka has issued 11 guidelines to deputy commissioners on depositing firearms by license-holders with jurisdictional police during assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The high court issued the guidelines after observing that the DCs issued the blanket order to licensed firearm owners to deposit their weapons without adhering to the norms mandated by the ECI.

These guidelines have been designed to strike a balance between safeguarding public safety and upholding individual rights. By adhering to these guidelines, the authorities can ensure a fair, transparent and accountable process that maintains the integrity of the electoral system while respecting the rights of licensed firearm owners, the court said.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the guidelines while allowing a batch of petitions against the orders issued on March 18 and 26 by the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

The court said the DC and the screening committee should review the norms issued by the ECI only in cases where persons are released on bail, those having a history of criminal offences and those previously involved in rioting to prevent them from using firearms to disrupt the fair election process. In such cases only, appropriate directions should be issued, calling upon such persons to deposit their firearms with the jurisdictional police armoury, the court added.

The court said farmers and agriculturists living near forests have licensed guns to protect their crops and livestock from wild animals. Similarly, individuals/activists/professionals facing threat to their lives also have licensed firearms. Therefore, during every election, there cannot be a blanket order asking such individuals/activists/professionals to deposit guns/firearms, especially when they have license to keep them for their safety and well-being.