Karnataka: Nearly 100 aspirants in race for 7 MLC posts in Congress

BENGALURU : Ahead of filing of nomination starting on Monday for the 11 MLC posts to be elected from the Assembly, lobbying has intensified in the ruling Congress as nearly 100 aspirants have applied for the seven seats the Grand Old Party can win. The elections are scheduled for June 13.

Recommendations favouring certain candidates are coming from leaders of different fields. An influential religious head has backed some ‘deserving’ candidates, asking Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to pick them. A renowned industry leader has emailed a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sources told The New Sunday Express. A delegation of Muslims met Shivakumar and insisted that the community be given priority.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is likely to arrive on Monday and shortlist the candidates which will be finalised by the high command in New Delhi, sources said. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are likely to visit the national capital on May 28 and May 29 to discuss the list.

The CM and DCM, who is also the KPCC president, had reportedly promised some aspirants MLC posts in the run-up to the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The aspirants are now thronging the residences of two leaders.

Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra and minister NS Boseraju are most likely to get nominated as the party high command had assured them MLC posts. But the high command may strike a caste balance in allotting the remaining five seats by giving representation to members of SC/ST, OBC, Veerashaiva-Lingayat, Vokkaliga and minority community.

Former Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah, VS Ugrappa, Dr BC Muddugangadhar, MS Basavaraj, A Vasanthakumar and Dr B Puspa Amarnath (SC/STs), KPCC communication wing chief Ramesh Babu and former minister R Shankar (OBCs),

Rani Satish and Veena Kashappanavar (Veearashaiva-Lingayats), AN Nataraje Gowda, M Narayanaswamy, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa and Vinay Karthik(Vokkaligas), SA Hussain, GA Bava and Aga Sultan (Muslims) are among those in the race.

There will be no surprise if KPCC General Secretary Vijay K Mulgund, a Brahmin, emerges as a nominee, a source said. As Muslims have been given representation in the Assembly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Christians are lobbying for an MLC post with Ivan D’Souza at the forefront, another source said.Former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and former minister H Anjaneya, among other leaders, are also lobbying, but the party has decided not to nominate those who were defeated in the Assembly polls, a highly placed source said. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to take a final decision, including that of aspirants from the SC/ST quota, they added.