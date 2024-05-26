Ramanagara: Man kills wife, drags body for 300m

BENGALURU : A 27-year-old woman was murdered, her legs were tied by a rope and body was dragged for almost 300 metres, in Ramanagara district.

Her husband, the accused, placed her body in an open field and covered it with dry coconut leaves.

The victim, C Ashwini, a resident of Kasaba in Channapatna, worked as a cook in a doctor’s residence. She allegedly refused to handover her earnings to her husband K Ramesh, which enraged him, leading to the murder.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, and the incident came to light in the morning. Ashwini’s body was found at Managadahalli village of Virupakshipur Hobli in Ramanagara.

Ramesh used to get drunk and beat his wife. Unable to bear the harassment, Ashwini had gone back to her parents’ house with her two children. Ramesh went to his in-laws’ to bring back his wife, assuring not to repeat his act.

On Wednesday, the victim’s mother, Manjamma’s relatives informed her about the murder. She went to the spot along with her son and saw the rope tied to her daughter’s legs. She filed a complaint against Ramesh.

Police suspect that Ashwini was strangled to death, and was later dragged to the spot. The accused have been arrested, said an investigating

officer. A case has been registered by the Akkur police. Further investigations are on.