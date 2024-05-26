Train accident averted on Konkan Railway route in Udupi as vigilant staffer notices defect on track

UDUPI: A potential disaster was avoided on the Konkan Railway route near Udupi, thanks to the vigilance of track maintainer Pradeep Shetty.

In the early hours of Sunday, at 2.25 am, Shetty discovered a track weld failure between Innanje and Padubidri.

He promptly reported the defect to the concerned officials, preventing a possible train mishap.

The defect on the track was swiftly fixed, and by 5.58 am, a track-fit certificate was issued with a speed restriction of 20 kmph for trains running on it.

Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), recognised Shetty's quick action and announced an immediate cash award of Rs 25,000.

The award was presented to Shetty at the restored track site later in the afternoon.