US ambassador meets blind cricket team ahead of 2028 Paralympics

BENGALURU : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met the blind cricket team from India, former world champion. He interacted with diverse members of the team and witnessed their skills. The ambassador said he is excited about the team visiting the US and promoting blind cricket ahead of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Garcetti has been in Bengaluru for the last two days and on Friday met business leaders and entrepreneurs from the space sector to spotlight robust economic and commercial relations between the United States and India. He was attending the US-India Commercial Space Cooperation Conference. He said the long-standing demand for a US consulate in Bengaluru will be fulfilled by next year.

Along with US Consul General Chris Hodges, Ambassador Garcetti and ISRO Chairman S Somnath discussed the upcoming NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission (NISAR). The Ambassador also spoke to industry leaders and members of the American Chamber of Commerce India, focusing on the US–India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) as an important mechanism for expanding strategic security and technology cooperation.

He toured the Science Gallery Bengaluru, India’s first independent not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement and viewed the ongoing ‘Carbon’ exhibition.