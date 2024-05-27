13 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Mysuru village

MYSURU: Thirteen people fell ill after consuming contaminated water supplied through the pipeline at Muduvenahalli near Kollegal, just days after a person died because of the same reason in Mysuru district.

In the latest incident, villagers, suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, were shifted to Kollegal and were also treated at the primary health centre. They had complained of turning dark. Sewage and rainwater entering the borewells could be the reason for contamination, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the village and directed officials to supply water in tankers. She told them to collect water samples for testing. She said the majority of those admitted to hospital have recovered, while three are still being treated and they too will be discharged soon.

The villagers demanded that sanitation should be improved and clean water supplied to them.