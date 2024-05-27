In 24 hours, 51 killed in road accidents across Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a span of 24 hours, Karnataka witnessed horrific road accidents that claimed the lives of 51 individuals, marking one of the highest tolls in a day in the recent past.

Referring to a road accident in Hassan district on Sunday morning, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety) Alok Kumar posted on X on Sunday, “In last 24 hours, 51 lives lost in road accidents, one of the highest toll in the recent past. Many of these caused due to rash and reckless driving. Road safety needs responsible behaviour from all the stakeholders.”

In 2023, on an average 34 people were killed every day in road accidents across the state, with the most severe occurring on highways. Most of the accidents were reported on the weekends.

Traffic expert Sreehari MN said authorities need to strictly enforce traffic laws and hold awareness campaigns. Most accidents are due to poor riding/driving skills. RTO rules for approving and testing drivers need to be strict, he said.