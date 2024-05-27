Post June 4, Karnataka BJP likely to see some big changes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP unit is likely to see a large-scale revamp in the coming months, perhaps in August-September. The sudden exit of the state unit’s organising general secretary Rajeshji is only the beginning of large-scale changes to come.

Sources suggest that the two power centres -- BL Santosh and BS Yediyurappa -- may both be relegated to the sidelines. The changes are expected to be implemented after the parliamentary poll results. Inside feedback from the party has indicated that the BJP is likely to win 15-16 seats, and the Congress may win 12-13 seats.

The central leadership is also working on change in leadership in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, an indication that the party is seeking to strengthen itself nationally. The present challenges facing its NDA partner Janata Dal (S) may be a disadvantage for the BJP in the short term, but “we will emerge stronger”, said a source within the BJP who preferred to remain anonymous.

The BJP, that has claimed to be a disciplined party, has seen indiscipline and rebellion in the past few months. Former DCM KS Eshwarappa who had earlier made veiled attempts at indiscipline with the Sangoli Rayanna Brigade, has openly revolted. There have been other internal feuds and rebellions too, with the most recent by three-term MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who was expelled from the party after his outright revolt.