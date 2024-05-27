Post June 4, Karnataka BJP likely to see some big changes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka BJP unit is likely to see a large-scale revamp in the coming months, perhaps in August-September. The sudden exit of the state unit’s organising general secretary Rajeshji is only the beginning of large-scale changes to come.
Sources suggest that the two power centres -- BL Santosh and BS Yediyurappa -- may both be relegated to the sidelines. The changes are expected to be implemented after the parliamentary poll results. Inside feedback from the party has indicated that the BJP is likely to win 15-16 seats, and the Congress may win 12-13 seats.
The central leadership is also working on change in leadership in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, an indication that the party is seeking to strengthen itself nationally. The present challenges facing its NDA partner Janata Dal (S) may be a disadvantage for the BJP in the short term, but “we will emerge stronger”, said a source within the BJP who preferred to remain anonymous.
The BJP, that has claimed to be a disciplined party, has seen indiscipline and rebellion in the past few months. Former DCM KS Eshwarappa who had earlier made veiled attempts at indiscipline with the Sangoli Rayanna Brigade, has openly revolted. There have been other internal feuds and rebellions too, with the most recent by three-term MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who was expelled from the party after his outright revolt.
When contacted, Raghupathi Bhat told TNIE, “I was the most disciplined in the party. But as sitting MLA, after I was denied the assembly ticket for unexplained reasons in 2023, I spoke to the party leadership who assured me that I would be made a council member. When this was also denied to me and a rank junior was brought in my place, I was left with few options.’’ He said when a party adopts non-transparent processes and procedures to select candidates, revolt is the only option.
The central leadership has taken all this into consideration and factored in challenges of caste and a strong Congress presence, as it goes in for a revamp. A party functionary said that until now, there was a triangular contest in Karnataka, but with the JDS weakening, it could be a straight fight between the BJP and Congress in the coming days, and the party is equipping itself for that change.
Party sources said the central leadership is looking at Karnataka more clearly now and will not fall into the trap of lies and half-truths being carried to Delhi by some leaders with their own hidden agendas.