Unaffected by Prajwal case, BJP-JDS alliance going strong for Council polls

BENGALURU: Unaffected by Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal, the JDS-BJP alliance seems to be going strong with six MLC seats — three each of graduates and teachers constituencies — going to the polls on June.3.
Leaders from both parties held a coordination committee meeting here on Sunday where they resolved to win all the seats and teach Congress a lesson. As the prestige of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are at stake, with Congress attacking them in Prajwal’s case, the leadership of both parties has melded strongly, sources said.
To snub DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, the Vokkaliga leadership from both parties is putting up a united front, like it did during the campaigning for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha election, held in the second phase on April 26.
Prajwal’s scandal broke out just a couple of days before the second phase of LS polls and he fled to Germany after casting his vote. The scandal is at the centre of the latest slugfest between HD Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar, with the former chief minister alleging that the KPCC president is behind distributing pen drives, containing obscene videos allegedly of Prajwal.
The Council polls have provided an immediate opportunity for the alliance, especially JDS, to settle scores with Shivakumar. The delay in Prajwal’s return has also turned into a blessing for the regional party, which otherwise would have been used by Congress in the Council polls, political analysts said.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and those from Vokkaliga community, including senior leader CT Ravi, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, former DCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, and JDS leaders Kumaraswamy and GT Devegowda are campaigning together in the Old Mysuru region, which is the Vokkaliga bastion.
“If our alliance continues, Congress will get whitewashed in the future Assembly elections. No survey is required to predict the results. We will give them the ‘chombu’ (the empty urn). This was why Congress conspired to break our alliance by alleging that Kumaraswamy was behind the circulation of pen drives,” Ashoka said.
The prestige of Shivakumar, also a Vokkaliga, too is at stake as Bengaluru Graduates’ seat (BBMP Central, North, South, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagara districts), South Teachers’ (Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru) and South East Teachers’ (Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Tumakuru and Davanagere) fall under the Old Mysuru region.