Unaffected by Prajwal case, BJP-JDS alliance going strong for Council polls

BENGALURU: Unaffected by Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal, the JDS-BJP alliance seems to be going strong with six MLC seats — three each of graduates and teachers constituencies — going to the polls on June.3.

Leaders from both parties held a coordination committee meeting here on Sunday where they resolved to win all the seats and teach Congress a lesson. As the prestige of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are at stake, with Congress attacking them in Prajwal’s case, the leadership of both parties has melded strongly, sources said.

To snub DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, the Vokkaliga leadership from both parties is putting up a united front, like it did during the campaigning for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha election, held in the second phase on April 26.

Prajwal’s scandal broke out just a couple of days before the second phase of LS polls and he fled to Germany after casting his vote. The scandal is at the centre of the latest slugfest between HD Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar, with the former chief minister alleging that the KPCC president is behind distributing pen drives, containing obscene videos allegedly of Prajwal.