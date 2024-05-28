Bengaluru hotter by 3°C compared to 2014-23

BENGALURU: The recent heat wave conditions experienced in Karnataka is being experienced by most Indian cities, and the condition is only worsening because of the increasing heat island effect, noted Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in its report released on Monday.

The CSE tracked the heatwave conditions of the six metro cities in India - Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, for their study, and analysed that the nature of this changing trend impacting India cities goes far deeper and longer.

The analysis also showed that the heat stress was not just about rising temperatures. It is a combination of air temperature, land surface temperature and relative humidity that lead to acute thermal discomfort and heat stress in the cities.

In its report, CSE noted that increasing relative humidity had worsened the heat index (which is a combination of air temperature and relative humidity) and heat stress in daily lives. It also noted that cities were no longer cooler at night, and highlighted that all these cities had registered a significant rise in their built up areas and concretisation, which contributed to the urban heat island effect.