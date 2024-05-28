Karnataka minister promises to reintroduce old pension scheme for govt employees

MADIKERI: “The state is committed to reintroducing the old pension scheme for government employees. Plans are on to open 500 new Karnataka Public Schools in the state,” confirmed Karnataka education minister Madhu Bangarappa. He was speaking to media at the District Congress Office in Madikeri.

He was in the city campaigning for the MLC graduate, teacher candidates from the party. While Aayanur Manjunath is the party candidate from the South-West Graduate constituency, KK Manjunath is the party’s candidate from the South-West Teachers’ Constituency.

“MLAs Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda have created a new political history in Kodagu. Congress party will win in both Lok Sabha and MLC elections,” he expressed.

He also opined that Congress candidate KK Manjunath is a capable candidate and apt to be a member of the upper house. He added that Aayanur Manjunath knows the pain and suffering of the teachers and has the ability to address their issues.

Meanwhile, he confirmed that the old pension schemes for government employees will be reintroduced and assured that government-aided school teachers will also be extended pension and insurance schemes.

He confirmed that the vacant teacher posts across government schools would be filled as he said, “12,000 teachers have been appointed and will soon take charge. Steps will be taken to strengthen government-aided schools.” He also confirmed that the schools across the state will restart on May 29 and shared that the government plans to open 500 public schools in the state.

“There was no recruitment for aided schools from the past nine years. However, this will be addressed and stress will be laid to further develop these schools,” he added.

Aayanur Manjunath and KK Manjunath who were present during the conference confirmed that they travelled 30 constituencies and expressed confidence in winning this election. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda and others were present during the press meet.