Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to visit Delhi to finalise list of legislative council candidates

BENGALURU: The action in the Congress camp for the selection of seven candidates to fight the Legislative Council elections from the Assembly has now shifted to New Delhi. The aspirants, who had thronged the residences of CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, are now meeting the Congress’ top brass leaders in Delhi to lobby for the party ticket. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will camp in the National Capital on Tuesday and Wednesday to get the candidates’ list cleared by the high command.

Braving the scorching heat in Delhi, the Congress aspirants have camped in Delhi, with a few already having met AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge. Meanwhile, informed sources said Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju’s nomination has been cleared by the high command. But Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar have to choose two nominees each, sources added.

Apart from his son, Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, is likely to choose the second candidate from a different community. Shivakumar is considering a Vokkaliga candidate and another candidate from a different community. Kharge has identified a member from the SC community and might opt for another candidate from either the Lingayat or a minority community, said a Congress leader, adding that the Congress chief considering a candidate from the SC Lambani community also cannot be ruled out. “The trio is likely to go with their staunch loyalists, who can help them strengthen their clout in their respective regions in the future,” the Congress leader added.