Two held for distributing videos of MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team probing charges of sexual abuse against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Tuesday arrested two people who had allegedly distributed pen drives containing explicit videos of the said abuse of several women allegedly perpetrated by the JD(S) leader.

According to police sources, the two persons were arrested when they came to the high court.

The SIT sleuths picked them up and took them for interrogation.

They had allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

The videos had been making the rounds of social media, and the state government formed a SIT on April 28 to probe the case after the Karnataka State Commission for Women wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the charges.