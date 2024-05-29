Back to school: Academic year 2024-25 kicks off in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After a two-month-long break for the summer vacation, students are all set to return to school from Wednesday, for the new academic year 2024-25. While many private schools have already commenced classes, government schools will officially reopen from Wednesday. According to an official notification by the Department of School and Literacy (DSEL), students will be welcomed with sweets and savouries. The uniforms and textbooks will also be made available to all on the same day.
The officials said uniforms have been dispatched to all the taluks promptly, and 70-80% of schools in the state have received textbooks. The department will make Block Education Officers and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) responsible for distribution and they must report discrepancies related to substandard materials or if school repair works are not completed. To initiate a sense of community, the teachers and students will engage in rangoli and decoration to add a festive touch at the beginning of the academic year. Meanwhile, experts and child rights activists said the schools and BEOs must do more than what is routinely practised.
Child Rights Trust director Nagasimha Rao said, “The teachers must create a student-friendly environment. While the state experienced extreme heat conditions, many children were not allowed to move out of their houses and play with their peers. The students should be asked to share their experiences and create an environment that will help change their routine.”
Experts also said that planning the entire year with children and holding a small discussion with them during the first three days can build their morale and aid in their better involvement in classes and extracurricular activities.
Apply for BMTC passes, girls go free
Students can apply for passes for 2024-25 at concessional rates, issued by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) from Wednesday (May 29). The bus corporation stated that under the Shakti scheme, girl students who are residents of Karnataka are allowed to travel free in ordinary BMTC buses. BMTC will issue passes from June 1 at Bangalore One centres. Online applications for student passes for the year 2024-25 are available on the Sevasindhu portal https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also apply through Bangalore One centres, and passes will be issued at Bangalore One centres, Kempegowda Bus Station, Kengeri TTMC, Shanthinagar TTMC, Hosakote, Electronics City Depot-19, KSRTC Anekal Bus Station from 8am to 6.30pm on all days. For more information, contact the BMTC call centre on 080-22483777 and log into the BMTC website.
Vacant teacher positions
The Primary School Teachers Association has written to the government, highlighting the issue of vacant positions of teachers. There are over 50,000 vacancies for primary teachers and over 10,000 for higher education teachers. The association has requested the government to appoint guest teachers for the schools to not impact the academic curve of students. “This has been the practice every year. However, this year, despite the schools starting on May 29, no arrangements have been made by the state government,” the association said.