Back to school: Academic year 2024-25 kicks off in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After a two-month-long break for the summer vacation, students are all set to return to school from Wednesday, for the new academic year 2024-25. While many private schools have already commenced classes, government schools will officially reopen from Wednesday. According to an official notification by the Department of School and Literacy (DSEL), students will be welcomed with sweets and savouries. The uniforms and textbooks will also be made available to all on the same day.

The officials said uniforms have been dispatched to all the taluks promptly, and 70-80% of schools in the state have received textbooks. The department will make Block Education Officers and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) responsible for distribution and they must report discrepancies related to substandard materials or if school repair works are not completed. To initiate a sense of community, the teachers and students will engage in rangoli and decoration to add a festive touch at the beginning of the academic year. Meanwhile, experts and child rights activists said the schools and BEOs must do more than what is routinely practised.

Child Rights Trust director Nagasimha Rao said, “The teachers must create a student-friendly environment. While the state experienced extreme heat conditions, many children were not allowed to move out of their houses and play with their peers. The students should be asked to share their experiences and create an environment that will help change their routine.”

Experts also said that planning the entire year with children and holding a small discussion with them during the first three days can build their morale and aid in their better involvement in classes and extracurricular activities.