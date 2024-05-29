BJP demands judicial probe into Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation superintendent's suicide

KALABURAGI: The BJP on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the circumstances leading to the suicide of the superintendent of Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation on Monday.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra told reporters that Corporation superintendent Chandrashekaran’s suicide has given rise to many doubts. The victim has written in his death note that there was deep corruption in the corporation and some senior officers were involved, Vijayendra said.

“The Congress government, which is the Pitamaha of corruption, should bow its head in shame. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should sack the minister concerned, Nagendra. Otherwise, BJP will launch a statewide agitation. The government should order a judicial probe,” he said.

Vijayendra said the Congress government’s achievement after completing one year in office is a big zero. Corruption is the only achievement of this government, he said, adding that law and order has collapsed.

“The education minister should be a model for students. But his hairstyle creates a bad impression among students and teachers. I suggested that he should trim his hair, but his reaction was strange. If he does not have money to cut his hair, BJP will raise money for him,” he said.

Blunders like giving 20 grace marks to SSLC students, announcing and then postponing second SSLC exams and accepting in public that he does not know and understand Kannada have degraded the image of the government, he said.