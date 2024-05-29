Experts at NIMHANS call for global and local actions to combat tobacco use

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) observed World No Tobacco Day here on Tuesday.

Speakers organised by the Centre for Addiction Medicine and the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry highlighted the adverse impact of tobacco on children’s health and stressed the need for effective policies to curb its use. Dr Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS, and Dr Jagadish Kaur, regional advisor, Tobacco Free Initiative at WHO-SEARO, called for global initiatives combined with local actions to curb tobacco use.

Dr Shobha, director, Department of Collegiate Education, highlighted the importance of the SEIZE model for educators dealing with students caught using tobacco.