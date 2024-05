SHIVAMOGGA: Family members of Chandrashekharan, superintendent of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Corporation Limited (KMVSTCL), who ended his life in Shivamogga on Sunday, have demanded that the state government conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the corporation and act against the three officials named in the suicide note.

Chandrashekharan’s wife Kavitha told reporters on Tuesday that her husband was an honest worker and he was forced to take the extreme step because of corruption in the corporation.

Refuting the allegation of corruption against her husband, Kavitha said the government has ordered a CID probe into the case. The CID should conduct a detailed investigation and ensure justice to her family, she added.

Even she works as a daily wage computer operator at the office of the Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens in Shivamogga.

She has to take care of her two children who are studying, Kavitha said. “My husband was not a coward to end his life. In the note, he referred to misappropriation of funds in the corporation. A thorough probe should be conducted and action initiated against those involved in corruption in the corporation,” she said.

“My husband came home from Bengaluru on Friday night. My son brought him home from the railway station. After reaching home, Chandrashekaran remained silent. He did not have a proper dinner and went to bed at midnight after I insisted. Until then, he worked on his laptop. He did not have food properly on Saturday also. He worked on his laptop for most part of the day. I was with him the whole day,” Kavitha said.

Chandrashekharan’s son Shishir also refuted the allegation against his father.

CID starts probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) started an investigation into the suicide of Chandrashekharan. A CID team visited his house in Shivamogga and collected information from his family members.