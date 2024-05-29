Karnataka CID probes senior officials following scheduled tribes corporation official's death

SHIVAMOGGA/BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police started an investigation into a Scheduled Tribes Corporation official’s suicide. In his death note, Chandrashekharan, who was working as Superintendent at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, made serious allegations against his seniors, including the Managing Director of the corporation.

A CID team led by DySP Mohammed Rafi visited Chandrashekharan’s house in Shivamogga on Tuesday evening and collected information from his family. The team took a laptop, a pendrive, and other documents and material. Chandrashekharan’s wife Kavita told media persons that on the pendrive it was written as “JG Padmanabha”.

JG Padmanabha is the MD of the corporation and he was among the officials named in the death note. The CID officials also visited Vinobha Nagar police station where the FIR was registered on Monday and gathered information from the officials. However, the CID officials refused to share any information with the media.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the CID will probe the case. “The CID is going to look into that (case) and see what has transpired in it,” he told the media on allegations made by Chandrashekharan against his seniors.

In his death note, Chandrashekharan alleged that he was made to transfer Rs 85 crore from the corporation to an account in a public sector bank. The opposition demanded action against senior officers and the resignation of ST Welfare Department Minister B Nagendra.