KERC to come up with EV charging norms for apartments

BENGALURU: Soon, charging electric vehicles (EVs) and payments for charging them in apartment complexes will be streamlined. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KRC) is coming up with a standard set of operating procedures and rules to be followed by all apartment complexes to set up charging units.

Now, different methods are being adopted for charging EVs and payments. In some apartments, a vehicle owner directly installs a charging unit in his parking space and is billed individually. But in others, the charging unit is in a common area and the cost is borne by the apartment association.

KERC Chairman P Ravi Kumar told TNIE that the order will include the method to be followed for installing EV charging stations and payments. The order will also have a section to allow a third party to set up EV charging points and make a business out of it.

Members of various apartment associations, including the Bengaluru Apartment Federation, had expressed their concerns on EV charging units and methods during public consultation meetings organised by KERC before announcing the power tariff order in April 2024.