Police on alert as Prajwal Revanna is expected to land in Bengaluru on Friday

BENGALURU: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a flight to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 and is expected to land in the early hours of Friday, even as a special court for public representatives rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.

The police are on the alert to execute the arrest warrant against the absconding JD(S) leader as soon as he lands at the airport.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

"He has booked a flight from Munich to Bengaluru by Lufthansa Airlines. The flight will leave Munich on Thursday afternoon and land in Bengaluru at 12.05 am on Friday," an official said.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country on May 27 soon after news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.