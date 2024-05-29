Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Rape accused and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been evading arrest for weeks now, sought anticipatory bail in three cases registered against him on various charges in a special court for the trial of cases against sitting as well former MPs/MLAs



Prajwal is speculated to be arriving in India on May 31.

Meanwhile, the special court also heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, regarding a case involving the abduction of a victim. The court is scheduled to deliver its decision on May 31.

Karnataka MLA H D Revanna moved the High Court challenging the legality of two cases registered against him in Holenarasipura town police station in Hassan district on the charges of sexual assault and K R Nagar police station in Mysuru district on the charges of abduction of the victim.