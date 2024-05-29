Prajwal Revanna seeks anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Rape accused and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been evading arrest for weeks now, sought anticipatory bail in three cases registered against him on various charges in a special court for the trial of cases against sitting as well former MPs/MLAs
Prajwal is speculated to be arriving in India on May 31.
Meanwhile, the special court also heard the anticipatory bail petition filed by Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, regarding a case involving the abduction of a victim. The court is scheduled to deliver its decision on May 31.
Karnataka MLA H D Revanna moved the High Court challenging the legality of two cases registered against him in Holenarasipura town police station in Hassan district on the charges of sexual assault and K R Nagar police station in Mysuru district on the charges of abduction of the victim.
The SIT has also approached the High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Revanna by the special court in connection with the case registered with K R Nagar police station over the alleged abduction of a victim. Revanna’s petitions as well as SIT’s petition are likely to come up for hearing shortly.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that Prajwal would be arrested as soon as he arrived at Bengaluru airport. He has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.
The Hassan MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.