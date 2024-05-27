Prajwal Revanna releases video, promises to appear before SIT on May 31

The Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually harassing several women, released a video on Monday in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate in the investigation.
Grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal is the central figure in the mass sexual abuse case and was said to have fled India on April 27, a day after voting got over in his Lok Sabha constituency.
While apologising to his grandfather, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, uncle HD Kumaraswamy, father HD Revanna, party workers and citizens in the video, Prajwal said his trip to Germany was pre-planned and that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 at 10 am to answer the charges laid against him,
The development comes as the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it was processing the request for cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport.
Deve Gowda had issued a strict warning to Prajwal on May 25 to return to the country and face the law for his alleged involvement in the sex abuse case, a move that was seen by many as an effort to salvage the former PM's personal image, and that of his family and party, both of which had taken a severe beating.
“It is of utmost importance to me to earn back the trust of the people. They have stood by me for over 60 years of my political life and I am deeply indebted to them. As long as I am alive, I will never let them down,” Gowda had stated after staying silent for three weeks.
"The law will take care of accusations against him, but not listening to the family (to return) will ensure his total isolation," Gowda had said.
There had also been a to and fro between the state and central government over the non-cancellation of Prajwal's passport.
After External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on May 25 that his ministry received a request to impound the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna only on May 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he had written the letter to MEA 15 days ago.
"These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the state of Karnataka but also caused nationwide concern," Siddaramaiah had written in another letter sent on May 23.
He said that it is shameful that Prajwal has contested polls.