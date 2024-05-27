Prajwal Revanna releases video, promises to appear before SIT on May 31

The Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually harassing several women, released a video on Monday in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate in the investigation.

Grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal is the central figure in the mass sexual abuse case and was said to have fled India on April 27, a day after voting got over in his Lok Sabha constituency.

While apologising to his grandfather, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, uncle HD Kumaraswamy, father HD Revanna, party workers and citizens in the video, Prajwal said his trip to Germany was pre-planned and that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 at 10 am to answer the charges laid against him,

The development comes as the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it was processing the request for cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport.

Deve Gowda had issued a strict warning to Prajwal on May 25 to return to the country and face the law for his alleged involvement in the sex abuse case, a move that was seen by many as an effort to salvage the former PM's personal image, and that of his family and party, both of which had taken a severe beating.