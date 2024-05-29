Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday

BENGALURU: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

And in a joint operation on Tuesday night, officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the official residence of Prajwal to collect samples and fingerprints.

The joint search operation continued for 10 hours, until 4.50 AM on Wednesday. The FSL team has collected samples, such as beds, sheets, blankets, napkins and clothes, from all three bedrooms in the residence, where Prajwal had allegedly assaulted the women.

The Hassan MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.