Rs 2.83 crore released to over 17,000 farmers under drought relief fund in Kodagu

MADIKERI: A total of 17,297 farmers across Kodagu have been distributed with the drought relief fund from the state. Sources confirmed that many other pending applications are still under scrutiny and will be disposed of shortly.

All five taluks in Kodagu were declared as drought-hit regions this year from the state and over 20,000 farmers from the district applied to avail compensation for the crop loss.

As per the applications received by the agriculture department, 7620.74 hectares of paddy farmland and 2170.36 hectares of maize farmland were affected by drought in total across all the taluks.

The department had proposed for the release of Rs 8.38 crore as a drought relief fund to be distributed among the farmers of the district.

However, applications of 17,297 farmers from the district have been approved so far in ten phases and they have been handed over the total drought relief fund of over Rs 2.83 crore.

Joint Director of the agricultural department, Somasundar confirmed that 17,297 farmers have received only part payment of the drought relief even as applications of 3,263 farmers are still under scrutiny and will be finalized shortly. While a few applications are pending due to technical errors, others are under verification process.