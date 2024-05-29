Tension prevails in Nagamangala taluk after group attacks youth

MANDYA: Bellur in Nagamangala taluk was tense and heavy police bandobast was made across the taluk after a youth was attacked by a group from another community over overtaking on the road on Monday night.

According to a police complaint, Abhilash from Bellur was attacked by a group of people and is undergoing treatment at Adichunchanagiri Hospital in BG Nagar of the taluk.

The incident occurred when Abhilash, his brother Hemant and father-in-law Nagesh were going home in a car after attending the Gangaparameshwari festival on Friday night in Bellur. Four youth in another car waylaid Abhilash’s car and abused them for overtaking their vehicle, it is alleged. The youth left the spot, but returned with 40 people around 1.30 am and threatened Abhilash and his family. The family visited the Bellur police station and filed a complaint against the youth. But it is said the police refused to accept the complaint.

On Monday evening, a group of youth attacked Abhilash with weapons and also targeted his family members who came to stop them. Another group is also said to have gone to Abhilash’s father-in-law Nagesh’s house and tried to loot it. Nagesh’s wife Rashmi, who was alone in the house, locked the door, while neighbours raised an alarm, scaring away the youth, another complaint stated.

SP N Yatish visited Abhilash at the hospital. On Tuesday morning, several Hindu activists along with Abhilash’s parents protested in front of the Bellur police station.