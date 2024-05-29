Tension prevails in Nagamangala taluk after group attacks youth

MANDYA: Bellur in Nagamangala taluk was tense and heavy police bandobast was made across the taluk after a youth was attacked by a group from another community over overtaking on the road on Monday night.
According to a police complaint, Abhilash from Bellur was attacked by a group of people and is undergoing treatment at Adichunchanagiri Hospital in BG Nagar of the taluk.
The incident occurred when Abhilash, his brother Hemant and father-in-law Nagesh were going home in a car after attending the Gangaparameshwari festival on Friday night in Bellur. Four youth in another car waylaid Abhilash’s car and abused them for overtaking their vehicle, it is alleged. The youth left the spot, but returned with 40 people around 1.30 am and threatened Abhilash and his family. The family visited the Bellur police station and filed a complaint against the youth. But it is said the police refused to accept the complaint.
On Monday evening, a group of youth attacked Abhilash with weapons and also targeted his family members who came to stop them. Another group is also said to have gone to Abhilash’s father-in-law Nagesh’s house and tried to loot it. Nagesh’s wife Rashmi, who was alone in the house, locked the door, while neighbours raised an alarm, scaring away the youth, another complaint stated.
SP N Yatish visited Abhilash at the hospital. On Tuesday morning, several Hindu activists along with Abhilash’s parents protested in front of the Bellur police station.
3 plaints filed
Abhilash’s father Ramu and mother-in-law Rashmi have filed a complaint regarding the attack. Another complaint has been filed against the police for not registering the complaint on Friday night. Yet another complaint is regarding the attack on Nagesh’s house.
Leaders of Hindu organisations warned that the protest will be intensified if the accused— Muhammad Huzaif, Imran, Sufiyan and others — are not arrested immediately.
DIG (Southern Range) Amit Singh visited the Bellur police station on Tuesday along with SP Yatish. Heavy police bandobast has been made at different locations in the taluk, including the Bellur police station.
Yatish said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Abhilash’s father. “We will ensure speedy legal action against the accused. Also, the police who refused to receive the complaint will be questioned. Action will be taken if they are found guilty,” he said.