Ahead of likely India return, Prajwal files for anticipatory bail

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually assaulting women, approached the special court for the trial of cases against sitting as well former MPs/MLAs seeking anticipatory bail in three cases registered against him on various charges, including rape.

Prajwal, who released a video earlier this week stating that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31, filed the anticipatory bail applications in all three cases fearing his arrest by the SIT immediately after he lands in Bengaluru.

After issuing notice to the SIT on the pleas to file objections if any, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat adjourned the hearing to May 31.

Meanwhile, the special court heard the arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna in a kidnap case. The court will pronounce the order on May 31.

On the other hand, Prajwal’s father and JDS MLA HD Revanna moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the legality of two cases registered against him in Holenarasipura Town Police Station in Hassan district on charges of sexual assault and KR Nagar Police Station in Mysuru district on charges of abducting a woman.

The SIT has also approached the HC seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Revanna by the special court in connection with the case registered in KR Nagar police station over the alleged abduction of a victim. Revanna’s petitions, as well as SIT’s petition, are likely to come up for hearing shortly.

SIT, FSL teams visit Prajwal’s quarters in Hassan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal and officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (SFL) visited the official quarters of NDA candidate and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. SIT and FSL officials entered the MP’s quarters on Tuesday night and retu-rned to Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. According to sources, the officials collected various samples and recorded vital evidence. SIT and FSL team jointly inspected the bedroom, wash-room and dining hall and collected bed, bedspreads, blankets and pillow covers used by Prajwal. The FSL officials also took photographs and extracted fingerprints. SIT and FSL team also visited the farmhouse belonging to Suraj Revanna, Prajwal’s brother, in Gannikada, Channarayapatna taluk.