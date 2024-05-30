Did Adil die of low BP, cardiac arrest while in custody at Channagiri?

DAVANAGERE: The postmortem report of Adil (33), who died in police custody in Channagiri in Davanagere district on May 24, has been handed over to the CID police.

Sources revealed that low BP, triggering a cardiac arrest, might have led to Adil’s death. Adil, who was taken to the Channagiri police station for allegedly organising a betting racket, died on May 24 while still in custody. Adil’s relatives had alleged that he died due to police torture and after the news spread, a mob vandalised the police station.

While the police are investigating vandalism, the custodial death is being probed by CID DySP Kanakalakshmi.

After the incident, Channagiri DySP Prashanth Munnoli, Circle Inspector Niranjan B and PSI Akthar were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Former MLA from Udupi Raghupathi Bhat and members of Bajrang Dal and VHP have demanded that the police officers should be reinstated as they made sincere efforts to control the mob.

Bhat also alleged that members of the mob are not scared of any repercussions as they are confident that the state Congress government will protect them.