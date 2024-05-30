Ejipura flyover contractor blames BBMP for delay

BENGALURU: The construction company, BSCPL -- which has taken up the Ejipura flyover project, has stated that it has enough workers to carry out the project and reports of lack of staff is not true.

Some BBMP officials misled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the works during their visit to the project site recently, sources said. The delay is not because of the contractor but the BBMP as Palike engineers are yet to hand over precast segments lying on private land for the last four years.

An official from the construction firm said 55 segments and 34 bearings of the flyover that are crucial for bridge construction are lying at Sakalvara in Bannerghatta at Vijaya Babu Reddy’s land for the last four years and BBMP has failed to hand over these items.

“The Palike has already paid the amount for the materials to the previous contractor, who abandoned the work. Now, the landowner who allowed the materials to be dumped on his 5.5-acre land is asking for Rs 2 crore as rent. How are we responsible for that,” asked the BSCPL staffer.