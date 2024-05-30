Flight ticket booked, will Prajwal arrive tomorrow?

BENGALURU: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is wanted in the alleged sexual abuse cases, is likely to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

A business class ticket has been booked in his name. Prajwal may board the Lufthansa flight (A350-900) at the Munich International Airport at 12.05 pm on Thursday and land in Bengaluru at 12.30 am the next day. However, his phone number and email address have not been mentioned in the flight ticket.

As per ticket details, Prajwal is supposed to board the flight at terminal 2 of the Munich airport and land at terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

On Monday, Prajwal posted a video claiming that he will appear before the SIT on Friday at 10 am. If Prajwal lands at KIA, SIT sleuths will pick him from the immigration centre as the special court for elected representatives has issued an arrest warrant against him. The MP flew to Germany on April 27 with his diplomatic passport, which is valid till November 30.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told reporters on Wednesday that “Prajwal will have to be arrested at the airport as a warrant has been issued against him. The SIT is waiting for him.” Whoever is involved in the alleged sexual abuse cases will be arrested. Around 12 people have already been arrested, he said.