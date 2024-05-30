Karnataka MLC polls: Mallikarjun Kharge holds meet to finalise names, Rahul’s nod awaited

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar have finalised the list of Congress candidates for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Legislative Council to be elected from the Assembly, the party high command, especially senior leader Rahul Gandhi, is likely to give a nod to the list only on Friday.

The polling will be held on June 13, and the last date to file nomination papers is June 3. With 135 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress can win at least seven MLC posts. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, have camped in Delhi since Tuesday to get the list approved by the Congress central leaders.

According to informed sources, there was a difference of opinion in the Congress leadership about the renomination of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju. “Shivakumar wants to get senior MLC BK Hariprasad on board by inducting him as a minister. Then, Boseraju may have to sacrifice, as only one from the Upper House can be made a minister,” a Congress leader told The New Indian Express. But given Boseraju’s loyalty to the high command, he may get renominated, the leader added.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held discussions with AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala on finalising the candidate list.