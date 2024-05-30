Karnataka ST corporation row: Did B Nagendra give instructions? Probe will reveal, says HM

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the CID probe will reveal if ST Welfare Department Minister B Nagendra had given oral instructions for the transfer of money from the ST corporation. The BJP leaders have continued their tirade against the government over the alleged misappropriation of funds in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and demanded Nagendra’s resignation. In his death note, the corporation official had made allegations against his seniors and a minister.

He said investigating officials will probe all aspects, including, if the money was transferred with the minister’s knowledge. “In the case against KS Eshwarappa, his name was directly mentioned. In this case, the minister’s (Nagendra’s) name is not directly mentioned. We have to wait till the probe is over,” Dr Parameshwara said responding to a question that as an opposition party, Congress had demanded then minister Eshwarappa’s resignation after allegations were made against him by a contractor.

The minister said there are allegations that money was transferred to bank accounts of IT companies and that would also be probed.