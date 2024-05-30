Main agenda of PM Modi during his third term will be 'one nation, one election': B L Santhosh

UDUPI: BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh said on Thursday that the main agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term will be to implement 'one nation, one election'. He said this at a party workers' meeting held as part of the MLC polls for the South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ constituency.

Santhosh urged party workers to promote the idea of one nation, one election for better administration.

Further, he asked party workers to meet voters at their doorsteps and campaign during the MLC poll. Regarding the State Education Policy of Karnataka, Santhosh expressed concern that with ultra-left and anti-Hindu members in the policy drafting committee, the government is planning to implement an anti-national policy.

‘‘Because of corruption and arrogance among those in power in the state, the development of the state has taken a backseat. The dreams of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who are leading a cold war for power, will be shattered on June 4 after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results," he stated.