Prajwal Revanna lands in Bengaluru, taken into custody by SIT team

Prajwal had flown to Germany on April 27, a day after Karnataka voted in the second phase of polling.

In a video message on Monday, he had stated that he would appear before the SIT on Friday before 10 am. Since then, the SIT sleuths have been on high alert.

On Thursday, they coordinated with the local police, CISF personnel and immigration officials to take the accused MP into their custody.

Three FIRs, including two for rape, have been registered against Prajwal, the BJP candidate from Hassan LS constituency.

The special court for Elected Representatives had on Thursday rejected his application for anticipatory bail ahead of arrival.

Prajwal's decision to return came after his grandfather and former PM Deve Gowda had on May 25 issued a strict warning to Prajwal asking him to return to the country and face the law for his alleged involvement in the sexual assault case.

The move by the ex-PM was seen by many as an effort to salvage his personal image, and that of his family and party, both of which had taken a severe beating.

(With Express News Service inputs.)

ALSO SEE: Video that Prajwal had released to announce his return