Two groups in Bidar college come to blows over religious slogan in a play

KALABURAGI: Tension prevailed at Guru Nanak Dev Degree College at Mailur on the outskirts of Bidar city on Wednesday after the students from two communities clashed with each other.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy told TNIE that the Guru Nanak Dev Degree College was planning to organise a youth festival on May 31 and the students arranged a ‘practice session’ on Wednesday.

When they were practicing for a play, two of the actors raised the slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ which was part of the play. This was objected by the students of another community and two of them attacked the students who had raised the slogan. Meanwhile, the students of both the communities started quarrelling on the campus, which led to manhandling and fisticuffs between them.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and separated the two groups. The situation is fully under control and there was no need of imposing prohibitory orders. Police security has been tightened in and around the college, the DC said.

He also said that college management has cancelled the youth festival. Sources said students who raised ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans were taken to the hospital. They underwent a check-up after the registeration of a medico-legal case. They have not suffered any internal injuries.